Some Perinton homeowners concerned about property reassessments

PERINTON N.Y. (WROC) – People in the town of Perinton just received their property assessments and some of them aren’t happy. All towns and cities reassess properties, and each one does this at a different time.

Every homeowner receives a different assessment depending on where they live. Assessment letters in Perinton went out last week.

Andy Kachaylo, president of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors, helps people who believe their assessment went up too much. He said he started getting phone calls from people who had their assessment go up.

“Our clients call us in a panic mode saying, ‘What do I do? I don’t wanna pay more taxes.’ Nobody wants to pay more than they actually have to,” Kachaylo said.

Kachaylo said there are a few things people can do if they believe their taxes went up too much. The first step is to set up a meeting with the town assessor.

“They can have a amicable, kind of informal, friendly discussion with their town assessor about it in advance. Whether or not they would do anything, would be up to an assessor at that point,” he said.

Kachaylo said the next step is to file a formal grievance and go through a hearing process.

“If you live in a house that was built in the mid 90’s and the kitchens the same, the bathrooms the same, and you haven’t really done any major improvements, your property is kind of stuck in that mode. It’s not brought up to 2020 standards,” he said.

According to Kachaylo, the age of the house is most valid argument a homeowner can use.

“The assessors are not your enemy. They’re not after one particular person, but the entire town goes up over time,” Kachaylo said.

He said if the hearing process isn’t successful homeowners must sue the town in court to try and get their assessment reduced.

