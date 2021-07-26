6 United Ways merge to become ‘United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six United Ways announced on Monday their merger to become, ‘United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes’, serving the counties of Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, and Wyoming.

Organizers say all community impact fund partner agencies will receive full funding to pre-pandemic levels. A total of $12.9 million will be invested in 190 programs region-wide starting in August.

In addition a $125,000 grant in new allocations is announced to expand the project Uplift Innovation Grants to nonprofits in surrounding five counties.

“This grant of innovation supports direct intervention for community members experiencing barriers to well-being and economic stability,” said President and CEO Jamie Saunders. “This marks the first of many multi-county funding initiatives we anticipate rolling out across the region in the coming years.”

“Non-profit agencies will have access to the full breath of services and support along with experience and insight from United Way team members who live and serve throughout the region. In other words, no matter where you are your United Way will remain local and offer increased opportunities to make a difference in your communities,” she said.