Six Flags Darien Lake scheduled to reopen May 21, looking to fill 1,500 positions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six Flags Darien Lake is scheduled to reopening on May 21 following guidelines set by New York State.

According to a release, the park will unveil extensive safety and security measures including quick and contactless security and temperature checks for guests and team members. Mobile ordering will also be available at many locations. The park is converting to a cash to a card kiosk system, accepting only Mobile and Card Payments to further enhance the safety of guests and employees.

Guests will be contacted electronically (either by email, text or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit and their continued healthy status. Guests may cancel their reservation without penalty any time before 8:00 a.m. (local time) on the day of their scheduled visit. Members and Season Pass Holders will receive booking priority over single-day and group ticket buyers.

Six Flags Darien Lake 2021 Season Passes are now available at the low price of $49.99 each. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond, and Diamond Elite Memberships are also available and offer additional benefits. For more information, visit sixflags.com/darienlake.

The park is looking to fill over 1,500 positions for the 2021 season. The theme park, water park, and Hotel & Campground are hiring for all positions, including admissions, culinary services, ride operations, housekeeping, games, lifeguards, park services, security, and retail. The safety of park guests and employees is always the company’s top priority, and applicants may now apply for jobs in a virtual and contact-free environment. Applications, interviews, and most trainings will all be done virtually; onboarding is contact-free. Interested applicants should apply online here.

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

Contact-less IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry; and individuals will be asked if they are healthy and will be required to acknowledge the company’s health policies;

All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day.

Any guest without a mask will be able to purchase one at the front gate.

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

Easy to identify distance markers will be added in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines;

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;

Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions;

Six-foot viewing areas will be marked for guests to observe game play; arcade games will be reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements;

Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks;

Capacity at indoor venues will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements; and

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet.

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;

Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, doors, and trash cans will occur frequently;

Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day;

Restroom staff will be stationed to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park; and

All team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;

Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;

Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required; and

Beverages will be served by attendants, and guests will receive any drink bottle refills in a paper cup each time they refill.

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;

Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;

Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;

Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and

Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing.

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;

Safety messaging and reminders on Six Flags’ website, newsletters, in-park announcements, and recorded phone messages will occur frequently;

Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place; and

Informational safety signage will be posted throughout the park.

Park Reservations System to Manage Attendance

Darien Lake will be operating under state and local guidelines for crowd capacity limits. The park has established attendance caps that will be well below the park’s theoretical capacity to allow for proper social distancing. All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Guests who need single-day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process. The process will take 5-7 minutes, and guests will guests will complete the following steps: