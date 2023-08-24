ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester community is rallying behind a local musician who’s been left paralyzed after a bad thruway crash recently.

Katy Eberts is a singer with Fleetwood Mac cover band ‘The Seven Wonders.’

The group was headed to a concert in Syracuse when the crash happened. Eberts was left paralyzed from the breastbone down.

Thursday night at Three Heads Brewing in Rochester, a Silent Disco was held in her honor with dozens of ways to donate to Eberts and her family.

Organizers say getting the support was easy since most in the music scene here in Rochester are already so close.

“This event actually was on the books just to be a Silent Disco, then the accident happened,” Organizer and friend of Katy Eberts, Alf Encina said. “So, Jeff Dale with Three Heads over here, first guy I called and said, ‘Hey, let’s make this a benefit,’ because they’re going to need some serious cash. And these guys, in a heartbeat, were like, ‘Absolutely.’

Another ‘Katy Strong’ event will take place later in September.