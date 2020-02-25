Sherman and Dana Street shooting incident leaves victim in hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department responded to a gun-shot related incident on Chili Avenue in Rochester on Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:00 pm Tuesday, officers responded to Chili Avenue for the report of a person shot. Upon locating the victim, it was discovered that he, a 25-year-old male and Rochester resident, had sustained “at least one gunshot wound to the lower body,” according to police.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for his injuries, which are considered non-life-threatening. During the police investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred not on Chili Avenue, but near the corner of Dana Street-Sherman Street in the city.

This incident is currently under police investigation.