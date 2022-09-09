ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Rochester Running Company, among dozens of runners, completed a five-mile run in solidarity with Eliza Fletcher, a teacher who was abducted and murdered in Memphis.

Running Company owner Jonathan Griffiths said the idea came from one of his runners.

“Actually a new runner to the area reached out to us about doing this run and she used to be basically from the Memphis area,” he explained.

When he heard about what happened to Fletcher, he said his mind went to his unborn child.

“My wife’s pregnant. We’re having a baby girl,” Griffiths said. “It’s one of those things where this is my city and I want my daughter to feel she can run safely any time she wants.”

One of the runners shared that she finds it unfair that no one can feel safe just running by themselves.

“Man or woman, I mean I know it’s more women but I saw a man running on his own on our way here. I thought, ‘Ah don’t be here running on your own,’ and that’s a horrible thing to have to say that we can’t be out there doing it on our own. For many of us, we do it because it is our alone time and we can’t get that,” said Deanna Peartree.

If you’re interested in joining the running group visit their website at RochesterRunning.com.