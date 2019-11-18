Share the Warmth Coat Drive underway in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — After weeks of collecting and cleaning, today’s the big day: Our Share the Warmth Coat Drive is underway at Lake Avenue Baptist Church in Rochester.

Today’s coat giveaway runs until 6 p.m. Doors opened at 9 a.m. with a long line stretched out around the block.

Big turnout at Share The Warmth Coat Drive this morning. Doors opened at 9. pic.twitter.com/aUPsHHz0NI — Lia Lando (@lialandotv) November 18, 2019

In the first half hour alone, more than 100 coats were given away.

Just a little walking tour of @News_8 ‘s #ShareTheWarmth #coatdrive! So many people are in need, and we’re so glad to help out. We’re at St. Ambrose Church in #Rochester all day! pic.twitter.com/oIa35Fkvix — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 18, 2019

In total, more than 2,000 coats were donated by community members, and more than 30 volunteers help make this coat drive possible.

This Mother of 5 says she’s #grateful for Share The Warmth coat drive. She found everything she needed to keep her family warm this winter #coats #giving #ShareTheLove pic.twitter.com/NRn1eHDblb — Lia Lando (@lialandotv) November 18, 2019

100+ coats given away in first half hour. More than 2,000 coats donated. 30+ volunteers help make this coat drive possible #share the #warmth #coat drive pic.twitter.com/zWePoVMB5G — Lia Lando (@lialandotv) November 18, 2019

Thank you so much for the kind words, Brandon! ❤️😭 All of are proud to work for @News_8 ; we cover the news, and help the #Rochester community. #ShareTheWarmth #coatdrive pic.twitter.com/L2bk4BfiUE — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 18, 2019

