Share the Warmth Coat Drive underway in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — After weeks of collecting and cleaning, today’s the big day: Our Share the Warmth Coat Drive is underway at Lake Avenue Baptist Church in Rochester.
Today’s coat giveaway runs until 6 p.m. Doors opened at 9 a.m. with a long line stretched out around the block.
In the first half hour alone, more than 100 coats were given away.
In total, more than 2,000 coats were donated by community members, and more than 30 volunteers help make this coat drive possible.
