Share the Warmth Coat Drive: Dates, times, locations for this year’s distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Unlike the past Share the Warmth Coat Drive events, this year there won’t be a single day of coat distribution.

Instead, this year’s Share the Warmth Coat Drive will be taking place over three days this month:

Monday November 16: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday November 20: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday November 23: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The two Monday distributions are taking place at Action for a Better Community’s office at 440 West Avenue in Rochester. The Friday distribution is taking place at the City of Rochester Public Market. Officials say multiple distributions are needed this year to maintain compliance and social distancing guidelines with COVID-19.

It’s our kick off of Share The Warmth at @News_8! Call 325-5116 X3400 to make an appointment! We’re told they need more kids coat! You can donate at any Julian’s Cleaners through the 19TH! #Roc pic.twitter.com/VC7XCZIfPO — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 16, 2020

Action for a Better Community is the non-for profit organization that works to give away the coats to families in need in our community. Officials say Fidelis Care has been instrumental in supporting the Share the Warm Coat Drive, with staff on-site at all three coat distributions to help answer questions pertaining to health insurance (helpful for the current open enrollment season).

Julian’s Dry Cleaners also provides support with dry-cleaning services for our coats this year.

New this year in support is the City of Rochester, which stepped up to assist in sorting, storing, and transporting coats for each distribution.

For more information, visit the Share the Warmth page on our website.