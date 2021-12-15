Share the Warmth: 7th annual community coat drive Wednesday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A warm coat for those in need.

It’s part of our News 8 Share the Warmth Coat Drive with Fidelis Care and Action for a Better Community., and a big thank you to Julian’s Dry Cleaners for receiving and cleaning the coats.

Additional thanks to those who donated more than 1,500 hundred coats this year!

“We’re out in the community everyday throughout the year with these community partners firsthand that there is such a critical need now more than ever,” said Jennifer Lyons, Fidelis Care Director of Sales and Marketing. “So many families with the pandemic and the cost of living. So this is really a great way to release some stress from families.”

If you pre-registered to receive a coat, you can pick it up at the Edgerton Rec Center Wednesday until 6 p.m. If you didn’t register, you can head down before 5 p.m. as there are extra coats available.