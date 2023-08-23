ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Katy Eberts, a member of The Seven Wonders who was seriously injured in a car accident with other band members, shared an update on her current condition Wednesday.

Eberts said in a Facebook post that she is paralyzed from “under the breastbone down.” She is currently in rehab in Rochester and added that her immediate future will be spent in a wheelchair. But in the post, she shared a healthy dose of positivity, and thanked the community:

“I know you all know I am NOT giving up so keep rooting me on because this is only going to make me work harder And please, keep spreading those random acts of kindness. That is all I ask.”

The Seven Wonders is a Fleetwood Mac tribute band based in Rochester. Eberts and two other members of the band were injured after a crash in Farmington back in July. State Police said the vehicle they were in went off-road, entered the center median, struck a tree, and then overturned.

Matthew Stephens and Matthew Ramerman were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital while Eberts was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where she underwent emergency surgery.

The Eberts family arranged a GoFundMe to support her. If you would like to donate to Eberts, you can click here to go to the donation page.

In the meantime, the band continues to play. They recently performed at Party in the Park in Rochester, and are playing their rescheduled show at Middle Ages Brewing in Syracuse Thursday.