“Senior Fairies” helping high schoolers close out year with smile

WEBSTER, NY (WROC) It’s one of the big moments that every parent dreams about your child’s high school graduation. COVID-19 has canceled traditional graduations, but a group of Webster moms is finding new ways to celebrate the big day.

“Adopt A Webster Senior” is a Facebook group where you can sponsor a senior with a surprise care package. It was started by three Webster moms: Janice Richardson, Shanna LaDelfa and Jennifer Birdsong-Ng.

“We encouraged teachers to join, and they’ve been wonderful – that’s when the page exploded, said LaDelfa.

Marissa Nicastro is one of the seniors who received a package. “It felt really good to know I’m cared about even if I’m not having the same special senior year everyone else would have had,” she said.

The goal for them is to get a care package to every senior in the Village of Webster.

Finding sponsors isn’t a problem. “We even have a list of people on call to sponsor again which is awesome so if we get down to the end and we need help they’re ready to jump in,” said Richardson.

They aren’t the only group in Rochester with the idea. “Senior Fairies” is another Facebook group with almost two thousand members. That group was founded by Sedawnie Williams and her friends.

“Taking away prom and graduation was a big impact,” said Williams.

“We needed to give back to the community you know celebrate our seniors.”

Even if it’s just one day that a senior remembers for the rest of their life, it’s worth the work that’s what Birdsong-Ng of the Webster group thinks.

“We have a couple instances where this one little bright spot made someones day, it made their experience so much more valuable,” said Birdsong-Ng.