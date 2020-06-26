Seneca Park Zoo reopens after pandemic closure

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Many families were so happy to come back and visit the Seneca Park Zoo for the first time since its shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday and Saturday, the zoo is open for members only and on Sunday, it will open up to the general public.

The zoo is limiting the amount of people each day so zoo officials are encouraging families to reserve their tickets online. Some changes includes a mask mandate for parents and children — except those under 2 years old or those who have a medical condition.

Update I’ll be with the seals the rest of the day. Don’t bother me pic.twitter.com/UNU69oHKCN — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 26, 2020

Some of the hands-on interactive exhibits are suspended and the zoo also included animal footprints on the ground so visitors can follow.

“Welcome back to the Seneca Park Zoo,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “I’ll say this is a really exciting day. I think for the community, something we have been looking forward to for a long time. As a parent of two small kids myself, I know our family has been waiting to get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Amy Centola brought her children to the reopening on Friday. “We were very excited to get out of the house and we were sitting in the car ready, ready for somewhere to go.”

The member-only days are to ensure all the systems and policies are running well before the zoo opens to the general public on Sunday.