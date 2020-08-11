Seneca Park Zoo is celebrating “World Lion Week”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s World Lion Week and the Seneca Park Zoo has begun its celebration. The zoo will be sharing a variety of fun projects and other content on its social media pages over the next few days.

It will also be accepting donations to support lion conservation efforts in Africa. Zoo leaders are encouraging everyone to join in the festivities.

Happy World Lion Day and the kickoff of World Lion Week!



Register now and tune in virtually via ZOOM at 1PM as Zoologist James Weinpress will discuss African lions and share perspectives on caring for them with Naturalist Annie Wheeler. 🦁🤓😻https://t.co/1KfgskkC9F — Seneca Park Zoo (@SenecaParkZoo) August 10, 2020

“We can take the funds we bring in as an organization and support organizations on the site in Kenya, Uganda, in all the different countries in Africa where there are lions,” Zoologist James Weinpress said.

It’s estimated that 80% of the lion habitat has been eliminated throughout the world, putting the species at risk.