College students compete in self-driving car race at RIT

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A new survey reveals that many people in the United States are still not thrilled about self-driving cars.

An AAA survey showed 12% of citizens would feel safe in a self-driving car and are concerned with laws involving self-driving cars and they’re vulnerability to hackers. However those concerns aren’t stopping Rochester students.

The students faced off in a miniature self-driving car race at RIT. Seven teams from Monroe Community College, the University of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology faced off.

Students had three weekend to build the race cars. The winner is yet to be announced.