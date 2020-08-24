Second life: First look at Irondequoit community center in former mall building

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The former Irondequoit mall has been empty for years, but progress is being made on the community center that will take its place.

Irondequoit town supervisor Dave Seeley gave News 8 a first-look inside the new facility.

“It’s exciting because it’s starting to come together. This certainly doesn’t look like the mall people walked through when they were younger but it’s nice to see something in a second life like that,” Seeley said.

Upstairs, there will be a senior lounge. Activities for seniors will be moved from the smaller community center in another part of town to this newer one. Downstairs will be full of new activities. The area where many of the mall stores and the food court used to be is being transformed into a turf field, a fitness center, and a basketball gym.

This is the inside of the former Medley Center in Irondequoit- soon to be a brand new community center. Town supervisor @daveseeley430 took us inside for a first-look tour, which you can see coming up later on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/lGGln60AnY — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) August 24, 2020

“We’re structuring it so everyone will have some form of access to it but there will be a membership structure to use the fitness center and have unlimited access to it. Ours will be the most affordable of any other town’s.”

Seely said he wants to make the most out of the 45,000 square feet as possible.

“It’s a little intimidating but it’s also exciting and for so long this building was empty and was the brunt of a lot of jokes and really was a sign of adversity for the town so now it’s something being transformed and moving forward and knowing there’s an end in sight.”

The community center will be finished by this time next year. It will also connect directly to the senior apartments being built in another section of the former mall.