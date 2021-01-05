Season of Warhol exhibit at the MAG

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Memorial Art Gallery is hosting the Season of Warhol — honoring the late American artist Andy Warhol.

Warhol was also a film director, producer and publisher. Gallery officials say everyone can benefit from learning about Warhol and his impact on the world.

“we brought it because this is a wonderful opportuity to introduce andy warhol–the most influential artist of the 20th century,” MAG Director Jonathan Binstock said. “” warhol understood how people think, what they want, how they love and he understood how society can realize the ambitions of everyone “

The season of Warhol runs until March 8.