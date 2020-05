BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a tweet by the Brockport Fire Department Public Informations Officer, some businesses in Brockport will be experiencing a power outage on Saturday.

The tweet said the National Grid will shut off power to businesses on the west side of Main Street between King Street and Erie Street from 6 a.m. through 5 p.m. to update to a new electrical infrastructure.

The Lincoln Lot will also be closed Friday morning through Saturday evening.