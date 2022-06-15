ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Save Rochester, Inc. announced a partnership with Amazon Wednesday to distribute fresh, organic produce to low-income communities across New York State.

Officials called the initiative “Fresh Food for Freedom Day” and they said the initiative was created to combat “food deserts,” which is what they defined as areas that lack healthy access to healthy food.

The initiative is hosted by Save Rochester’s Food and Nutrition Ambassador Program

Officials from Save Rochester, Inc. said that Rochester ranks second in childhood poverty in mid-to-large sized cities whereas Syracuse ranks first. They also add that 48.2% of children live in poverty in Rochester.

Members of the organization said they bought several thousand pounds of organic produce from Lori’s Natural Foods — a local retailer and sponsor of Save Rochester, Inc. — and the produce will be distributed across New York and to residents at the Juneteenth celebration.