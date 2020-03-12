Salvatore’s introducing ‘touch-less delivery’

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Salvatore’s Pizzeria announced on Thursday it is adding Touch-less Delivery to locations.

When ordering delivery, customers may choose to have a touch-less delivery which means the delivery driver will knock, drop off the order outside the customer’s door so the customer will not have to interact with the driver.

“As the public takes more and more precautionary measures to prevent the spread of infection, Savatore’s wanted to provide a delivery option for concerned customers that request such a service,” the company said in a statement.

Items must be pre-ordered and pre-paid for touch-less delivery to work.

