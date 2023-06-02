ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday marks National Donut Day — and the Salvation Army of Greater Rochester will be celebrating the day with first responders.

The organization announced that it will be partnering with Donuts Delite to make and deliver over 100 donuts to volunteers and workers in fire departments, emergency care centers, and community service areas.

The Salvation Army explained that this is a tradition that dated back to World War I when volunteers went overseas to honor troops with support, clothes, and even donuts.

Since that time, Major Doug Burr explained that they have continued the tradition by providing donuts to first responders.

“We`re continuing this act of thanks and encouragement that was started more than 100 years ago,” he said. “On June 2nd, we will deliver smiles by the dozen and with volunteers joining in to appreciate those who serve others.”

If you wish to donate to the Salvation Army to aid in their mission, you can do so on their website by clicking here.