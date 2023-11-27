ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local bell ringers are needed by the Salvation Army this holiday season!

According to the Salvation Army of Greater Rochester, they have a shortage of bell ringers this season after launching this year’s Red Kettle Campaign. They said 40% of the necessary positions are filled.

In total, the Salvation Army is looking for at least 300 volunteers to work two-hour shifts for the next four weeks. If the positions aren’t filled, the organization fears it will be difficult to complete the work that they do.

“As the need for Salvation Army assistance continues to increase due to economic hardships, so has the need for bell-ringing volunteers,” said Salvation Army’s Major Rick Starkey. “Just one shift makes a significant difference in each day’s donation total.”

If you are interested in filling a position, you can register by clicking here to go to the Salvation Army’s “Register to Ring” page.