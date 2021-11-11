Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign in Rochester

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Thursday at Marketplace Mall.

The well-known holiday tradition raises money for the Salvation Army to help those in need.

Donations provide services to men, women, and children in the local community, with things like meals, shelter, and other necessities throughout the year.

“Every donation is more than just a warm meal or a place to sleep,” said Major Doulgass Burr, Salvation Army Finger Lakes Ministry Coordinator. “It is hope for those who need it the most. Which is why our Red Kettle Campaign theme this year is Hope Marches on.”

“This is the perfect opportunity for everyone across the community to stand up,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “To stand up and say ‘we can help. We can contribute. We can help people put a roof over their head. a warm place to speak.’ So please, I’m calling on everyone across Monroe County to do what you can to help please support he Red Kettle Campaign “

Organizers also announced a new group competition this year called “The Battle of the Bells” allowing groups to compete to see who can raise the most money.