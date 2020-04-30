Rush-Henrietta school meals increase throughout the pandemic

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Volunteers and staff have been making thousands of meals for the students in the Rush-Henrietta Central School District all throughout the shutdown.

At the start of the pandemic, they were making 600 meal bags. Currently the demand has increased to more than 1,500 a day.

“This is emotional for me,” Cook Manager at the high school Tami Paladino said. “To know we’re giving kids breakfast and a lunch, under all the nutritional values are all covered in the bag, and we’re doing what’s right for the community. It’s a great feeling.”

Outside, school buses come to pick them up every morning and are taken to different locations within the school district.

According to the Food Services Director for the district Geraldo Torres, they will continue this for as long as they have to.

“We also have families that can’t make it to our sites. We work with families and our volunteers to deliver the meals to those families that just can’t make it to the sites, because they’re quarantining, in isolation or they just don’t have a vehicle to get to our sites,” Torres said.

They’ve even upped their game of social distancing as they distribute the meals to parents.

Check out how Rush-Henrietta CSD is upping their game of social distancing when it comes to distributing student meals to parents! 🤓😎 @News_8 #SocialDistanacing #COVID19 #WNY pic.twitter.com/jAuAvWbK1J — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) April 30, 2020

“They’re coming up every day coming up with ideas every time something changes or if we need to do something a little different that is stricter guidelines,” Torres said. “So we work together to come up with ideas.”

Rush Henrietta Central School District bagged lunches to 1300- 1500 kids every day since the school shutdown. 🙌🏽 🏫 pic.twitter.com/zDXAAk8Nmi — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) April 30, 2020

For more information on the meal distribution click here.

Meal Pick-Up Times

Each of the five locations are open from 9 to 11 a.m.

Families will be able to pick up both breakfast and lunch during the two-hour window.

Meal Distribution Sites

Henrietta Senior Center, 515 Calkins Road, Henrietta (parking lot)

Riverton Knolls, 312 Countess Drive, West Henrietta (in front of the leasing office)

Fyle Elementary School, 133 Vollmer Parkway, Henrietta (parking lot)

R-H Senior High School, 1799 Lehigh Station Road, Henrietta (west side parking lot)

Crane Elementary School, 85 Shell Edge Drive, Henrietta (parking lot)

