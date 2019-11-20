RPO nominated for two Grammy Awards

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

American Rapture, an RPO recording feature directed by Ward Stare with soloist Yolanda Kondonassis, was nominated Tuesday morning.

The recording was nominated for Best Classical Instrumental Solo and Best Classical Contemporary Composition.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will be presented on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles.

American Rapture album includes the world premiere recording of Pulitzer Prize-winner Jennifer Higdon’s Harp Concerto, written for and dedicated to Kondonassis.

American Rapture also includes Samuel Barber’s Symphony No. 1 in One Movement, Op. 9 and the world premiere recording of Patrick Harlin’s Rapture. According to RPO officials, the album is designed to highlight three generations of American composition, and, as defined by Harlin in the context of his work, to depict rapture not as a religious event, but as an experience of extreme human emotion.

