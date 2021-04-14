RPO announces 5 special concerts, OrKIDStra, Sunday matinee series

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced five special concerts, the orKIDStra series and a Sunday matinee series for the 2021-2022 year — all events independent of the already announced 2021-22 season

Special Concerts:

Psycho Live With Orchestra (Oct 30, 2021) will be conducted by Scott Terrell. This 1960, classic film, by Universal Pictures, was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and features a score by Bernard Hermann. According to Christopher Palmer in his 1990 book, The Composer in Hollywood, Psycho was “perhaps Hermann’s most spectacular Hitchcock achievement.” Hitchcock himself remarked that “33% of the effect of Psycho was due to the music.”

The RPO’s production of The Nutcracker (Nov. 24, Nov. 26 – 28, 2021), featuring the Rochester City Ballet has become a Rochester Holiday tradition. This timeless tale of wonder and imagination has captivated audiences for over a century and is the perfect start to the holiday season and will be conducted by Tara Simoncic. This production of The Nutcracker is supported in part by Caldwell.

For one performance only, the RPO announced the North American premiere of The Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live to Film (Dec. 12, 2021), conducted by Christopher Dragon. This 1992 film, starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, features an original score composed by Miles Goodman with songs by Paul Williams. This presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts.

The RPO welcomes back Conductor Laureate Christopher Seaman for a very special birthday party. Happy Birthday Christopher Seaman (March 12, 2022), features music by Britten, Smetana and Dvořák and promises to be a stirring celebration of a glittering career in music.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance by Ben Folds presented by Eastman School of Music and the RPO originally scheduled for 2020 had to be postponed. The RPO is pleased to announce that this concert has been rescheduled for May 6, 2022. Widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation, rock sensation Ben Folds joins the RPO for an evening of genre-bending music, performing hits songs like “The Luckiest,” “Capable of Anything,” and “Landed.” The multi-platinum selling artist, who was a judge for five seasons on NBC’s critically acclaimed a capella show The Sing Off, has recorded numerous solo and collaboration records, including music for film and TV and a classical piano concerto that topped the Billboard charts.

OrKIDStra Series:

OrKIDStra is the RPO’s series of four classical music concerts geared toward a younger audience. Media Sponsors for OrKIDStra are Kids Out and About.com and WARM 101.3.

Halloween Tricks & Treats (Sunday, October 31 @ 2pm), conducted by Kalena Bovell will feature musical treats for young ghouls and goblins. Costumes are encouraged!

Pirates! The Quest for Blackbeard’s Treasure (Sunday, January 23 @ 2pm) recruits an audience of new sailors on the search for legendary gold.

Clarinet and His Friends: A Story of Diversity, Acceptance and Unity (Sunday, March 7 @ 2pm) is conducted by Herb Smith and invites audiences to join Clarinet on his journey to the RPO as he gets to meet all of the instruments that make up the orchestra and learns how, though all different, they can create beautiful music together.

The final concert of the series, Symphony in Space (Sunday, May 15 @ 2pm) is an intergalactic musical adventure conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez.

Sunday Matinee Series

The 4-concert, Sunday Matinee Series at Nazareth’s Beston Hall at Glazer Music Performance Center is one of the RPO’s signature series.

The season begins with Baroque & Beyond I (Sunday, September 12 @ 2pm), conducted by Matthew Kramer and featuring principal harpist (The Eileen Malone Chair) Grace Browning and works by Bach, Telemann, Handel and more.

Bach, Martin + Mozart (Sunday, December 12 @ 2pm) will be conducted by Music Director Andreas Delfs and will feature Bach’s Overture to Lucia Silla; Martin’s Concerto for 7 winds, timpani, percussion and strings; and Mozart’s Symphony No. 41.

Delfs Conducts Mozart (Sunday, March 20 @ 2pm), conducted by Andreas Delfs, features principal cellist Ahrim Kim (The Clara and Edwin Strasenburgh Chair) and Bach’s Symphony in G minor, Anna Clyne’s Dance and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40.

The series concludes with Baroque & Beyond II (Sunday, May 22 @ 2pm), conducted by Jeannette Sorrell and featuring work by Telemann, Bach, Handel and Vivaldi (arr. by Sorrell).

OrKIDStra and Sunday Matinee series tickets are available to purchase now. Subscribers can purchase tickets for special concerts now. Tickets to individual concerts will go on sale to the general public on July 30th. Visit RPO.org or call the box office at 585.454.2100.