RPD to monitor beaches for Fourth of July Weekend, plans in place to keep things safe

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — While public Fourth of July celebrations are canceled this year in the city, beaches and parks remain open. Families are coming out to swim, cook-out and enjoy the weather.

Rochester police will boost their presence at Ontario Beach Park and Durand Eastman Park, as a response to high volumes of people expected for the Fourth of July Weekend. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks will be enforced where social distancing isn’t possible.

Durand Eastman Park is closed currently due to high lake levels, but police presence will still be there to ensure no one enters or swims.

Police say if the capacity of traffic at the beach ramps up to a level where there’s a concern for pedestrians walking, parking lots will be closed off and Lake Ave Northbound will be closed off.

There’s also a concern for possible disruption of any kind. Police said there were some fights over Memorial Weekend, and they’re keeping those in mind heading into the weekend.

“What we do ask is that everyone is respectful of one another and the Charlotte community,” said Nathan Cornell, Captain of Lake Section. “We have the warmer weather, COVID-19, a holiday on a Saturday and no events downtown, so there’s more consideration we have to take in as we plan this,” he said.

“We want to stop the fighting, we want to stop the unruly behavior, we want our businesses to be open, we want you to come to beach have fun, and go home safely,” said City Council member Jose Peo.

Cornell said they will also look out for drunk drivers, and illegal fireworks.

In the meantime, police encourage people to come out, relax and have fun — even if things feel different. They say if you have any information regarding where fireworks are going off in the middle of the night, or if you have any concerns for public safety, call 911.