RPD to increase patrols over Memorial Day weekend, focus on Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says historically on Memorial Day weekend, they’ve had difficulty dealing with large crowds. The forecast is not going to be ‘summer-like’, but RPD still says plenty of people will still be out. A major focus is Ontario Beach Park.



Captain Mark Mura says every Memorial Day weekend, large groups of youth end up fighting in areas like Charlotte on the beach. Mura says in the past, they put out special operations teams to deal with this.

“So over the past few years —- actually it’s been quite a few years —- we’ve put together operational plans to assess such,” he says adding, “For the most part, we’ve been able to mitigate most of the issues that we’ve had.”

The recent uptick in violence this year does have policeconcerned. “We’ve increased our presence this year. We’ve planned for that ahead of time,” he says.

He says they are going to increase foot, bike, ATV, and mounted patrols. There will also be help from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

The major aim of the added police presence this weekend is to help make everyone’s Memorial Day safe and enjoyable.

“I just want to assure the public that we have a plan in place as usual for Memorial Day weekend and to ensure everybody’s safety,” says Mura. He adds, “having said that, I’ll say this: if you’re out and you’re drinking and having fun, don’t drink and drive,”

Capt. Mura says expect extra enforcement on drinking and driving this weekend. If you’re heading out and plan to drink alcohol, have a plan.