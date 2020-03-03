RPD reveals new police cruiser design

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has unveiled new department patrol cruisers.

“Our patrol cars have not received an updated appearance in over 25 years, and we felt it was time to move forward with a makeover in a design owing to a more modern reflection of a 21st century patrol vehicle with larger lettering, stylized sweeping stripes, and a nod to our traditional colors of black, white and blue,” RPD said in a statement.

The release said that the reflective lettering and more prominent side stripe will allow the cruisers to stand out more during both day and nighttime operations.

The new graphics are a result of a collaborative effort by department members, City Communications, Existing Graphic Art and the facilities staff at the Mt. Read Garage.