RPD: Increased patrols on beach made a difference in safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunshine, a three-day weekend, and things starting to finally open up means more people are hitting the beach this Memorial Day weekend.

“It feels good. It feels like it was never going to happen,” Beachgoer Jeremy Michaud said.

With this being the first summer Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, people are ready to get out.

“I’ve been vaccinated since beginning of the month, so three or four weeks now, so general I feel comfortable with it,” Beachgoer Bobby Neerbasch said.

Police say they have been preparing for this weekend. Specifically at Ontario Beach Park, where fights have broken out in past years. The Rochester Police Department says to expect extra patrols.

“We’re going to have extra bike patrols, foot patrols, we will have our ATVs down there and mounted unit down there and an excess of officers to be down there just to insure everyone’s safety at the lake,” Captain Mark Mura said.

While this weekend is one usually spent with family and friends, police remind you: don’t drink and drive.

“We will have our traffic unit out to not drink and drive, call an Uber, call a friend or make arrangements ahead of time just to make sure you’re safe,” Mura added.

Police say they’re there to keep people safe and if you see something that doesn’t look right, give them a call.

RPD says the increase in patrols has made the beach a great place to visit this weekend. More officers will also be in places around the area that have seen an uptick in violence.