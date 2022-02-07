RPD dealing with a ‘variety’ of staffing issues due to COVID, retirements, injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is working through staffing shortages like many other industries right now.

As a result, workload, stress, and even injuries are higher than ever.

“This is the lowest in the 15 years I’ve been with RPD that our numbers have ever been,” said Lt. Greg Bello.

Lt. Bello says RPD is funded for 727 positions, and currently more than 70 of those are not filled.

“Our retirements are certainly up,” he said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to keep people here.”

Beyond vacancies, there’s also day-to-day absences, due to COVID and vacation days. Bello says over the holidays, more than 50 officers were out at once — all for COVID reasons. Some are even battling long-term symptoms.

“Daily interactions with people is much higher than the average person, we’re going into other people’s houses, helping sick people,” he said.

As a result, Lt. Bello says you can imagine officers are under a lot of pressure, but workload isn’t the only thing causing stress.

“Just the trauma the officers are seeing on a day-to-day basis, we can speak to the homicide count of last year; 81 homicides last year, that’s 81 horrifically tragic scenes our officers went to last year.”

The good news: There are new strategies in the works to improve this. For example, a new officer wellness program is launching to give employees direct help to mental health resources, all internally. Bello says the hope is, it will help with recruitment and retainment efforts. And for anyone out there with any interest in serving the public, Lt Bello’s message to you is this:

“This is the most rewarding career I can think of,” he said. “The friendships, bonds with the community, people I’ve gone and helped, they’re now my friend outside of work.”

Lt. Bello says the help can range anywhere between assisting a child in need, connecting someone with domestic violence resources, or helping relocate those without a home.

“We’ve been working with parking garage this week,” Bello said. “Its incredibly rewarding, we’ve helped people stop sleeping in filth on the floor of a parking garage.”

Lt. Bello says the first step to joining the department is taking the civil service exam. There is one coming up the first week of April.

While it may be a challenging time for RPD, they’re struggles you won’t be facing alone.

News 8 WROC will have more to come on the new officer wellness program. Stay tuned for a one-on-one with the chief, on his vision for improving the department.