RPD Chief releases 90-day Fact-Finding Plan to address community issues, concerns, priorities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief Herriott-Sullivan unveiled a 90-Day Fact Finding Plan Monday afternoon.

The interim chief was sworn in last month, and wants to work quickly to identify issues within the department, which has been under fire since news of Daniel Prude’s death became public in September.

The purpose of the plan (full document below) is for Chief Herriott-Sullivan to familiarize herself with the RPD operations and critical issues, adding that “community issues, concerns, and priorities also need to be identified and assessed.”

The goals of the plan are listed as follows:

Assess the current leadership needs of the police department and fill

critical leadership positions. Identify any critical resource needs. Identify the top pressing matters facing RPD. Identify and meet with critical stakeholders in order to establish

collaborative relationships. Review departmental policies and procedures and ensure any needed

updates are initiated. Determine RPD’s alignment with the 6 Pillars of 21st Century Policing,

which are law enforcement best practices. Gather as much information as possible about the community. Identify

what they need from the RPD. Establish effective professional relationships with other law enforcement

officials in the County, as well as public and private districts.

The eight-page document lays out specific timeline goals based on 30-day increments. Upon the completion of the 90-day process, the chief will issue a summary report to Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester City Council to determine the “next steps congruent with our short and long-term goals and objectives.”

RPD is just one of every law enforcement agency in New York state that is undergoing a reevaluation process. As a result of a June executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, every police department in the state must develop a plan that reinvents and modernizes police strategies and programs, by April 1, 2021 — or risk losing critical state funding.

Gov. Cuomo said individual departments must formulate a plan addressing the use of force by police offices, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness training, de-escalation training and practices, restorative justice practices, community-based outreach, and have a transparent citizen complain disposition procedure to handle those and other issues raised by the community.

The governor also said there must be community participation

RPD Chief’s 90-Day Fact Finding Plan