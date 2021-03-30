RPD announces new policies on mental hygiene detention, de-escalation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Department officials announced two policy changes Tuesday regarding mental hygiene detention and de-escalation.

These two new policies changes follow other changes announced previously regarding duty to intervene and a chokehold ban.

These new policies take effect immediately and are “part of the department’s ongoing commitment to better serving the community.”

Mental Hygiene Detention

Members should assess the need for additional assistance from a mental health clinician to complete an evaluation. If additional resources are needed for an evaluation, the following options should be considered: City of Rochester Person in Crisis Team (PIC) Monroe County Forensic Intervention Team (FIT)

These resources can assist with de-escalating behavioral crisis situations and provide appropriate referrals, especially when a MHD is not required.

If PIC/FIT are dispatched, members will assess the situation in regards to safety. If the situation is determined to be safe, members will stand by and assist PIC/FIT, while they complete their evaluation/assessment, as necessary. If a transport is required, members and PIC/FIT will coordinate the transport of the individual to the appropriate facility.

To prevent a person subject to involuntary admission from escaping, harming themselves or others, or to facilitate the safe transportation of the person, members will adhere to the use of restraining devices consistent with the Department’s policies, as trained.

De-escalation

Members shall use de-escalation techniques and tactics, when it is safe and feasible to do so, to prevent and minimize the need to use force in response to resistance and to increase the likelihood of securing a subject’s voluntary compliance with police instructions.

Members are expected to use de-escalation techniques and that are consistent with departmental training and policy.

Police officials say in the following weeks more policy changes will be announced on use of force and juvenile detention.

Monday night Rochester City Council approved the city’s new police reform plan.

The vote came with less than week before the April 1 deadline for all law enforcement agencies in New York state to submit their community-approved police form plans, due to an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last summer.

Executive Order 203 created the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which requires all New York local police departments and governments to collaborate with their communities on a specific plan for change.

The 2021 agenda states, “Localities are required to engage their community and ratify a plan by April 1, 2021. Failure to complete this process will result in loss of State funding.”

Review the full 76-page document below:

https://www.scribd.com/embeds/500493630/content?start_page=1&view_mode=scroll&access_key=key-pU0udEhutWa7RtSXSbQY

Special Meeting_Exec Order … by News 8 WROC