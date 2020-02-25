Rohrbach’s ‘Griddle Cakes’ Ale, inspired by pizza, making a return to local stores

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Local craft brewery Rohrbach Brewing Company is bringing back one of their 2018 releases for a limited time only, and hosting a release party in its honor.

Griddle Cakes Blueberry Maple Wheat Ale was released as part of Rohrbach’s Neoteric Series in the spring of 2018. The ongoing series curates unique, small-batch brews for one-time-only release. The Neoteric Series aims to highlight the “creativity and innovation” of Rohrbach’s brewing team.

The return of the Griddle Cakes Blueberry Maple Wheat Ale — which has been described as “Pancake breakfast in liquid form!” by a user on Untappd (a geosocial networking app that allows users to rate beers) — is a unique exception to the series’ “one-time-only release” premise. The pancake-flavored ale was originally inspired by a pizza. Railroad St. Beer Hall served a Maple Bacon Blueberry wood-fired pizza during a Saturday brunch, and Rohrbach’s Griddle Cakes Blueberry Maple Wheat Ale was born.

Rohrbach Brewing Company describes the ale as one “brewed with a hefty addition of wheat for a smooth body, and a touch of Crystal malt for hints of caramel and a light amber appearance.” As for the beer’s breakfast qualities, the brewery says its “natural flavors of blueberry and maple round out this brew to perfectly pair with your morning pancakes.”

Rohrbach is timing the return of Griddle Cakes to arrive just in time for Upstate New York’s maple season. Griddle Cakes Blueberry Maple Wheat Ale will return to stores the week of March 16th, to all Upstate New York stores where Rohrbach is sold.

The release party for Griddle Cakes’ return will be held at both the Railroad Street and Buffalo Road locations of Rohrbach Brewing Company, and is set for Wednesday, March 11, from 4 pm to 6 pm. The release party will include complimentary samples, a chance to score Griddle Cakes merch, fresh-brewed 4-packs for purchase, special food pairings, and more.