ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from Rochester Colonial announced that eight students from Jerbel Bowens’ AP Music Theory class at Rochester’s School of the Arts are among the winners of Rochester Colonial’s 75th Anniversary Jingle Contest.

Leaders from Rochester Colonial visited the school Monday to congratulate the winners of the contest’s “16 and Older Community Member” category.

Officials from Rochester Colonial held the contest to invite local musicians and community members to show creativity through recording their own versions of the company’s jingle.

The contest winners would receive a cash prize and the opportunity to be featured in radio spots and Rochester Colonial ads.

The deadline for submissions was May 22.