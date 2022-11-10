ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester kicked off their 2022 Red Kettle Campaign Thursday at Marketplace Mall.

The Salvation Army has held this holiday tradition for more than 150 years in an effort to bring those in need meals, shelter, and other necessities.

The non-profit organization said its goal for 2022 is to raise $365,000 for families in need.

To reach that goal, the Salvation Army says they need the help of 8,000 community members to volunteer to ring bells from now until Christmas Eve.

“The shield behind the shield if you will. Many volunteers come in to help, to help pack, to contribute on the last day or the week prior to, set up the toy shop, get all these things ready. Yeah, we need volunteers. They can call the Salvation Army. We can arrange that,” Salvation Army Coordinator Major Douglas Blurr said.

Throughout the year, The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester provides more than 36,000 meals and 30,000 nights of shelter.

WROC’s own John and Natalie Kucko will serve as this year’s honorary co-chairs and attended the event.

“The holidays are synonymous with the spirit of giving,” John said. “Natalie and I are excited to ‘ring the bell’ with the Salvation Army in hopes of bringing out the best in our Western New York Community.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can find more information here.