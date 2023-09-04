ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester will be celebrating Labor Day as the annual Labor Day Parade is preparing to kick off Monday morning.

The parade will begin at the corner of East Avenue and Alexander Street. The parade will then head west on Main Street before ending on Main Street and St. Paul Street.

Leading the parade this year will be the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals, with their president and vice president selected as the grand marshalls of the parade.

This comes after the nurses of Rochester General Hospital held a strike over unresolved negotiations between RUNAP and the hospital, with nurses calling for improved conditions, staffing, and pay.

In addition, many unions, community organizations, political officials, and candidates will take part in this year’s parade. The labor community will also hold a press conference at 10 a.m. prior to the beginning of the parade at the NYSUT building.

The Labor Day Parade will step off Monday morning at 11 a.m. Drivers in the area are asked to avoid the route of the parade as there will be traffic closures in the area. More information about those can be found here.