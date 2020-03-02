Rochester’s first winter renaissance festival for charity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Winter Renaissance Festivus took place on Sunday and turned the traditional summer event, into a cozy winter one.

There were puppet shows, vendors, demonstrations, food, drinks, games and more. Hundreds came in their favorite renaissance costumes.

All for a local charity — Mended Little Hearts which provides support for children with congenital heart defects.

“My son Miles was born in 2015 with a congenital heart defect,” Elizabeth Flores said, a volunteer with MLH. “A month after he was born, he underwent open heart surgery and Mended Little Hearts helped us through that process. They were friends for us when we needed someone the most.”

Flores’ cousin and one of the festivals organizers was known on Sunday as Ren Rat Randy, in a renaissance rat costume, putting on puppet shows for the children.

“You had open heart surgery,” Randy said to her little cousin Miles. “And because of that, you are an amazing and strong and the most brave child I’ve ever met.”

The show also featured multiple sets of pirate music from local band Continental Drifft.