Rochester’s first black settler honored with Irondequoit landmark

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester officials Dave Seeley and Adam Bello presented a historical sign installed in the Irondequoit area of North Winton and Traymore Road Thursday. The marker pays tribute to Asa Dunbar, widely known as the first black settler in Rochester.

In the early 1790s, Dunbar moved from Massachusetts to build a property on what is now modern-day Irondequoit.

The landmark was designed and paid for by the town of Irondequoit following an online discussion about Dunbar hosted by the town’s public library and Commission of Advancing Racial Equity. Irondequoit then partnered with Monroe Country to install the sign.

“We’re here today to make sure Asa’s story is a part of the town, education and heritage,” Irondequoit Supervisor Seeley said. “People when they go by here now know about that.”