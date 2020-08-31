Rochester youth learns valuable lessons through a summer internship with Foodlink

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week wraps up a summer long internship for a group of Rochester students. They have been learning the ins and outs of working at Foodlink and handing out meals to the community.

“Most people are very unfortunate. So if you want to be that person, that nice person, you got to go out there and help out the communities. to you know, keep us strong,” said Arnold Koumassou, participant in the internship.

Koumassou is just one of the 15 teens who participated in the city’s Summer of Opportunity Program at Foodlink in Rochester. Some of the jobs were to prepare and deliver meals on RTS buses to hundreds of their fellow peers. Some of them may not have a way to get to the Rec centers to get meals. Foodlink says this is an eye-opening experience for city youth.

“Get them out of their shell and you know kind of expressing who they are, while serving the community was a great thing,” said Joshua Wilcox, Manager of Strategic Initiative at Foodlink.

On Monday, the group got a surprise visit from Rochester city Mayor Lovely Warren. Thanking them on their last week for their contribution while encouraging them.

“Having our young people work together to build each other up. Working alongside people from our community,” said Warren.

“Other people need that help. I feel like now that I see that, I’m now more of a responsible person,” said Koumassou.

To find out more about FoodLink & their volunteers opportunities click here.

Meanwhile, Foodlink received a multi-year grant from the Sands Family Foundation to support their curbside market.