ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — After getting caught in crossfire during a city gunfight, three-year-old Marlo Joseph is showing progress according to relatives. They shared the heartwarming news with the rest of Rochester with a tribute ride outside Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Motorcycles and cars lined this entire street circling this side of URMC’s Campus Monday, many participants included Marlo’s family who say there’s been a lot of progress in his recovery during the last few days.

The “Day of Mercy” event began with prayer services and church singers preaching just blocks away from where Marlo was shot. As his family joined in, they explained all this support had kept him fighting through his treatment.

“Today he started walking, he’s making steps so it’s a miracle,” Annette Porcha, Marlo’s cousin said. “We’re proud of him. This is such a wonderful event. I thank God for it.”

Following the prayer services, multiple biker groups rode with the family and drove two laps around the entrance of Golisano Children’s Hospital to show Marlo their support.

“It will actually show that Rochester does care about the people,” David Lippa said. “And put politics aside that the people care about others. Not what you’re used to hearing, but this will show that there’s an outpouring of love from people of all walks of life.”

“We just show love for everybody and even little kids,” Karmella Williams said. “It’s just a tragedy to lose a life or for a little kid to get shot. He didn’t deserve it.”

Organizers of this event included Untrapped Ministries, Bookbags Express, and Greater the Kingdom Church. By holding it in the same area, where Marlo was shot, their goal was to show gun violence cannot be tolerated anywhere in the city.

“We have to start showing a united front as a community and parents,” Justin Morris of Untrapped Ministries said. “Because this isn’t acceptable, nowhere in the world should babies be getting shot.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester police also participated in escorting the riders around the hospital. News 8 was told by Marlo’s family he was able to briefly come to a window and look down at everyone driving by.