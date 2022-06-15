ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Temple Emanu-El invited local students to create chamomile pillows and write handmade cards for more than 500 students at Robb Elementary School.

Denise Lippa, a member of Temple Emanu-El, wanted to find a unique way to care for every student who survived the mass shooting in Texas where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

She quickly contacted Rochester’s Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School and asked for help. The student population at the school has a similar makeup to the students targeted in Uvalde, and according to Lippa, she thought the students would be able to offer cultural understanding as well as peer-to-peer comfort.

Together, they made lavender chamomille pillows, which are meant to ease stress and anxiety.

“It was just what I had hoped. You know? You kinda think “im gonna try this” even if it’s just me,” Lippa said. “And you know — it’s rippled out further and further and — I think it just helps remind people how much power we have instead of just being overwhelmed by the sadness of it.”

Every pillow will also be accompanied by a hand-written message of comfort.

Over one thousand people are now involved in the project — which Denise says — is a reminder that there is a lot more good in the world than bad.

On May 24, a teenage gunman barricaded himself inside a single Texas classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” killing 21 people, 19 of which were identified as young children.

Officials said the 18-year-old legally brought two AR-style rifles just days before the attack and hinted that an attack could be coming, suggesting that “kids should watch out.”

The shooting came just 10 days after the deaths of 10 Black people at the hands of an 18-year-old man who drove three hours to carry out a racist, live-streamed shooting rampage in Buffalo

In response to the recent mass shootings, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that bans anyone under the age of 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle into law. The move was part of a wider gun control package that also bans the purchase of body armor for most civilians.

According to members of the local temple, acquiring and shipping the gifts to Uvalde, Texas will cost a little over $5,000. Lippa says anyone who would like to donate can do so via check.

Temple Emanu-El is open to the public and is located at 1200 Edgewood Avenue.