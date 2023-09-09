ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been two weeks since family of Jakarah Lopez-Moore heard from the Rochester teen.

Rochester Police have been involved and Saturday night, community members gathering for a candlelight vigil to raise awareness and hope.

The missing 16-year-old was last seen by her family on August 25. Earlier on Saturday evening, family and friends gathered at Clinton and Andrews Streets — the last known location where her cell was pinged, according to her family.

“I really don’t know life without Jakarah,” Christee Lopez, Jakarah’s mother says.

Jakarah’s mother says for the teen to not reach out, whether it’s by calling or texting, is unusual. She turned to Facebook for help. That’s how Jamelia Edwards, the founder of Mission HOPE, heard about it. Edwards started sharing.

“I immediately went into action, trying to post her on social media, receiving a lot of feedback from other people,” Edwards says. “Just trying to be a support to her mother.”

Edwards says, even if you don’t personally know her, it’s important to get the word out.

“It’s a child,” she says. “It may not be your child, but she’s our child and we all need to take part in that.”

Edwards says they will continue to spread the word and help to find Jakarah.

Police say she was last seen wearing a blue jacket with writing on the back.