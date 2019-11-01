Rochester shelter working to help homeless people vote

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With Election Day right around the corner, one local homeless shelter is trying to help homeless people vote.

Open Door Mission in Rochester provides shelter for homeless people in the city. They say they will help take homeless people to-and-from voting locations, through bus passes and on-site transportation.

“Every vote matters,” said Anna Valeria-Iseman, the organization’s Executive Director. “And certainly, someone in a position where they’re economically, or in a housing perspective, in critical need, certainly need their voices to matter just as much as anybody else’s.”

Jahlil Archie, a resident at Open Door, is very passionate about his right to vote.

“That’s just a good feeling that you have a choice as a citizen,” said Archie.

“Every Vote Counts” – the Executive Director of Open Door Mission in Rochester tells us they’re working to get homeless people to voting locations with Election Day right around the corner. Find out their even bigger plans for 2020 on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/3ePJ7mYcDt — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) November 1, 2019

A report from earlier this year says on any given night, approximately 835 people in Rochester are without a home.