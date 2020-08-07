Rochester School for the Deaf grads walked Frontier Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Graduates of Rochester School for the Deaf walked Frontier Field on Thursday evening to receive their diplomas.

The 13 graduates celebrated together for the first time in months. School faculty said that made last night’s reunion especially gratifying.

“It’s a very inspiring moment because they haven’t been together in the past five months,” Superintendent and CEO Anthony McLutchie said. “Half of the class live outside of Rochester, some a few hours away. So to be able to get together, it’s a heart melting moment for our community and our students here as well.”

Deaf African-American actor, writer and producer CJ Jones delivered the commencement address via video from his home in Los Angeles.