ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local Rochester business Sew-N-City held a back-to-school Hair-A-Thon Sunday to help prepare kids for the upcoming school year.

More than 50 students had the opportunity to get ready for the new school years. The business offered discounts and school supplies.

Sew-N-City owner Shannon Scott says the event was held to celebrate 11 years in business, and a recent relocation.

“A Hair-A-Thon is almost like a marathon,” Scott said. “We chose 11 hours to offer services […] to give back to the community, our youth in particular.”

They say 11% of the proceeds will go to the Freedom Scholars Learning Center. Allen says this is an event she hopes to continue for years to come.

Board Operational Coordinator for the Freedom Scholars Learning Center Brittany Smith says they were excited for this event.

“Just showing our scholars and our families the support we have right now in neighborhoods,” Smith said. “Our literacy program spans all different ways, whether it’s in a book or in a salon, so we are excited to have this partnership.”