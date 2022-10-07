ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 and the American Red Cross are teaming up to help victims of Hurricane Ian, but we can’t do it without you.

Right now, the American Red Cross of WNY has 24 disaster responder volunteers in Florida, with more likely heading down in the days to come. The Red Cross also has 80 emergency response vehicles on the ground to help distribute food and supplies, three of those from WNY.

You can donate now by clicking here. Starting on News 8 at 4, you’ll be able to call in to pledge your support over the phone. No amount is too small. Even $5 helps pay for a blanket and $10 a hot meal.

September 29, 2022. Orlando, Florida Red Cross volunteer Dave Wagner talks with the Collins family outside their Delaney Park neighborhood home in Orlando, Fl. High winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian caused widespread property damage and flooding throughout the state, but this family was prepared. “It was a scramble,” related Corey Collins, a contractor by trade, “but we got these windows covered before the storm.” Wife Lauren helped him hold up the plywood sheets as he nailed them in place. When asked if she felt safe through the night of the storm, three-year old Kennedy nodded “yes” from a perch in her father’s arms. Photo by Marko Kokic/American Red Cross September 29, 2022. Orlando, Florida High winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian caused widespread property damage and flooding in Orlando, Fl. South Orange Ave in downtown Orlando was completely blocked as flood waters continued to rise. Photo by Marko Kokic/American Red Cross October 2, 2022. Daytona Beach, Florida Red Cross volunteers bring in, set up and distribute meals for use by the hundreds of evacuees seeking shelter at the Ocean Convention Center in Daytona Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. More than 1,400 trained Red Cross disaster workers are supporting relief efforts all across Florida. Photo by Marko Kokic/American Red Cross October 2, 2022. Daytona Beach, Florida Red Cross volunteers bring in, set up and distribute meals for use by the hundreds of evacuees seeking shelter at the Ocean Convention Center in Daytona Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. More than 1,400 trained Red Cross disaster workers are supporting relief efforts all across Florida. Photo by Marko Kokic/American Red Cross October 2, 2022. Daytona Beach, Florida Red Cross volunteers bring in, set up and distribute meals for use by the hundreds of evacuees seeking shelter at the Ocean Convention Center in Daytona Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. More than 1,400 trained Red Cross disaster workers are supporting relief efforts all across Florida. Photo by Marko Kokic/American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is still sheltering about 2000 people, but the biggest effort right now is distributing food and water to the hardest hit regions.