ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 and the American Red Cross are teaming up to help victims of Hurricane Ian, but we can’t do it without you.
Right now, the American Red Cross of WNY has 24 disaster responder volunteers in Florida, with more likely heading down in the days to come. The Red Cross also has 80 emergency response vehicles on the ground to help distribute food and supplies, three of those from WNY.
You can donate now by clicking here. Starting on News 8 at 4, you’ll be able to call in to pledge your support over the phone. No amount is too small. Even $5 helps pay for a blanket and $10 a hot meal.
The American Red Cross is still sheltering about 2000 people, but the biggest effort right now is distributing food and water to the hardest hit regions.