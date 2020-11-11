Rochester residents share stories of how pancreatic cancer has affected them

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many of us have been reflecting on the passing of Alex Trebek – the Jeopardy host that died on Sunday after fighting a 20-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

We spoke to the Pancreatic Cancer Association of Western New York – an organization here in Rochester that works to raise awareness.

Executive director Mary Ellen Smith says this type of cancer isn’t always talked about, one reason being because it’s one of the most frightening types.

Smith said she was inspired with a few other friends to form the group back in 2009, all of whom have been affected by the cancer. Smith lost her mother to it. She says the group was formed after a desire to inform, educate and sympathize.

So why do people find pancreatic cancer one of the most frightening types?

“The statistics were horrendous and nobody was talking about it,” said Smith, on when she started the group. “It isn’t like other major cancers, we thought something needs to be done,” she said. She said the prognosis can range from weeks, to years. The key is to catch it early, but most catch it when it’s too late. The reason is because symptoms are hard to decipher.

Smith said symptoms like weight gain, weight loss, bowel changes, and even jaundice can blend in with other medical conditions – and there is no form of routine testing available. Smith says this is why it’s important people know their risk factors – including a family history, the diet you live by, whether you are diabetic or not and obesity.

“Survival rates have inched up. When we started the organization back in 2009, it was only a 3%, five-year survival rate. We are now just over 9%. It’s a huge step forward, but compared to other major forms of cancer we have a long way to go. Most other cancers are in the double digits, upwards of 70-90% survival rates.” She says the prognosis is dire, but the way to improve it is through research.

“Tons of research efforts are going on locally and across the country,” she said. “Our organization strongly supports Wilmot Cancer Institute, they have been doing phenomenal work in advancing research efforts locally … the money we raise and donate to them has helped them leverage thousands of dollars into multi-million dollar grants to bring in experts in a wide-array of expertise’s from oncology to research to really combat this disease, and understand the cellular nature of it and the changes that it goes through as it develops into a cancer.”

We spoke to two other Rochester residents who have also lost loved ones to the cancer. Reynolds Alexander Rodriguez lost his mother and aunt. He said the process happened quickly with his mother.

“The doctor said, ‘you made a lot of progress’ and then all of a sudden she got really sick, and I hopped on the plane, by the time I got to her she passed,” he said. “It was really, really tough because of the time frame, it happened too quickly and I think it is very aggressive, it expanded and metastasized to other parts of her body.”

Reynolds says his aunt and mom both lived very healthy lives, and did not have any pre-existing risk factors.

“With my mom, she was diagnosed with pancreatitis, a lot of pain, she couldn’t eat. I would like to mention my mother, my aunt never drank, never smoked, never drank coffee, my mom worked out two three times a week, ate mostly veggies and fruits, she was a healthy person when this came. It was very shocking and nobody knew what was happening.”

Charlene Cullen-Schoepfel is another Rochester resident who lost her husband eight years ago.

“I continue to do all the support and awareness I can because not all the symptoms show up,” she said. She said her husband had a gut feeling that led him to get tested, after a battle with pancreatitis. He was feeling completely fine with no symptoms, he just had a feeling.

“There wasn’t any signs no symptoms at all, that’s why they call it the silent killer,” she said. “It’s affected me deeply. Losing him in such a horrific way, it was Stage 4 at the time of diagnosis.”

Cullen-Schoepfel says finding the pancreatic cancer community in Rochester – makes her feel less alone.

“These people, the support is amazing because now you are talking to people who also lost a loved one or you are talking to people where somebody is fighting or somebody survives it,” she said.

“Our organization is here to talk to you, help you through the process, sympathize with you and share whatever information we are able to give you during your journey it really is humbling,” Smith said. “The dollars we’ve been able to give to support research is making a difference in so many lives. They’re not going through the battle the same way we had to when we didn’t have a road map before, and now we are able to provide that road map for other families.”

The association is currently hosting a virtual walk that is ongoing until Nov. 21. Smith said the walk is something they do every year for pancreatic cancer awareness month. Proceeds go to the Wilmot Cancer Institute. Click here to register.