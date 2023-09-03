ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The weather is definitely a reason to head to the beach and people are taking full advantage of the holiday weekend.

News 8 took a stroll at Ontario Beach Park to catch up with some people enjoying their holiday.

We found families soaking up every bit of the sun before kids start the new school year coming up this week.

“I feel like I’m in Florida for some reason,” Rochester resident Nick Dirienzo says. “I do not know why. Maybe it’s because of the heat. Maybe it’s because of the humidity.”

It was definitely the heat, but that didn’t stop families from coming out to the beach to enjoy their last bits of summer.

Four-year-old Johanna Burke says she was, “Building sandcastles with my cousins.”

We even had some visitors from across the sea.

“The Europeans have been dominating in Soccer, but we’re showing them how it’s done in Volleyball,” Logan Foster, a Rochester resident says.

Marion Soheil is from France. She’s here in America as a foreign exchange student at RIT. All she wants to do?

“To discover America and if I can, improve my English, so it’s cool,” Soheil says.

There’s one thing on everyone’s mind at the end of the day.

“I don’t think Labor Day is complete until we get some burgers on the grill, maybe some steaks and show the French how it’s done.” Foster says.

Greece Resident Jeff Sutton says, “Probably just a cook-out. Spending time with family tomorrow, going to the pool.”

The weather Monday will be the perfect day for the pool, and of course, don’t forget the sunscreen.