ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On this Easter Sunday, people of multiple religious groups set out to make sure those less fortunate or in their congregations benefited from the holiday’s meaning by putting their faith into action.

Whether it was in church or out at charities caring for the homeless, religious and community leaders wanted to leave an impact on this Easter Sunday showing how we should care for the most vulnerable around Rochester and that when you act on goodwill towards others it can make a significant difference for the community.

At the Vineyard Farm in Rochester, Sister Marsha Allen continues to offer housing on the property to the homeless. For Easter, they threw them a feast.

“The word of God says did you feed me when I was hungry? Did you clothe me when I was naked, and did you receive me when I was a stranger?” Sister Marsha Allen said. “So, for me as a person of faith, I had to do this today.”

While staying at the Vineyard Farm, residents like Patricia Ferrin feel their mental health has grown stronger thanks to the staff showing they care by having them join their charity choir and teaching them life skills to better themselves.

“I learn from the sisters how to have a place on your own,” Ferrin explained. “And they help you with a lot of your health problems. Food stamps and they help you with clothes.”

“We don’t like to be thought of as a shelter,” Sister Marsha Allen added. “We like to be thought of as if I got in trouble and couldn’t make my way out somebody would help me. So, we include them in everything we do.”

Over in Fairport, St. John of Rochester Parish saw a record turnout in attendance, so their Deacon James Pegoni hopes this shows more people are hopeful the world can be a positive place if they stay faithful and do the right thing.

“The message this year is a renewal of Christ in our lives,” Deacon Pegoni said. “And in our communities and how that changes us and how that helps to live a better life and to you know create a better community.”