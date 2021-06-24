Rochester Regional Health promotes an inclusive workplace with pronoun badges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Rochester continues to celebrate national Pride Month, local organizations have taken the extra step to remind everyone they are equal by focusing on the importance of using pronouns in a work environment.

One of those is Rochester Regional Health (RRH), which began handing out badges that include pronouns Thursday.

Similar to many other factors, pronouns are an important part of what makes a person’s identity. Ebony Caldwell, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at RRH Ebony Caldwell believes that pronoun use should become a regular part of our speech habits.

“I think it’s really about helping our employees understand the importance of pronouns and then they in turn make our patients comfortable in that they understand what pronouns mean,” Caldwell said. “They understand how important they are — and they’re signaling first what their pronouns are to make our patients do the same.”

The use of pronouns can promote a more comprehensive, equal workplace, but most importantly continue the ongoing effort for an all-inclusive world.